College football games: Virginia Tech, San Diego State, NC State -- watch live stream, TV on CBS Sports Network

Saturday brings us another full slate of games on CBS Sports Network as the ACC, the MAC and the Mountain West conferences can all be found in one place. No. 13 Virginia Tech will be playing against Old Dominion, NC State takes on Marshall, Eastern Michigan has San Diego State and in the early game, Nevada battles Toledo.

Nevada vs. Toledo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Glass Bowl Stadium -- Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: The Mountain West vs. the MAC is always a fun Group of 5 matchup, as Nevada travels to the midwest to take on Toledo. Toledo fell to Miami 49-24 in Week 3 after a Week 1 rout of VMI, so now it's about righting the ship. Quarterback Mitchell Guadagni played well against the Hurricanes, putting up 222 yards and two touchdowns, but the Miami offense was ultimately too much for the Rockets. If he keeps playing at a high level, Toledo always has a shot. Nevada is 2-1 and coming off a big win over Oregon State last week. The Wolf Pack's loss came against Vanderbilt. Toa Taua and Ty Gangi are both threats to run in the exotic Wolf Pack offense, so containing them will be key for Toledo.

No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Foreman Field -- Norfolk, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: No. 13 Virginia Tech is on the road this week, but it won't be heading far. It's about a five-hour drive from Blacksburg to Norfolk, so expect a good showing of maroon at Foreman Field. Virginia Tech is 2-0 this year with dominant wins over Florida State and William & Mary, and the Hokies are expected to roll again this week. The team had its game against East Carolina postponed last week, so it may come out a little rusty, but quarterback Josh Jackson has looked superb through two games. He'll try to continue that success against Old Dominion before Virginia Tech can turn its attention to Duke.

NC State vs. Marshall

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: John C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: NC State had its toughest test so far this season delayed when its game against West Virginia was postponed, but for now, the Wolfpack are still 2-0. Quarterback Ryan Finley is throwing the ball often and he's throwing it well so far this year, so he'll try to continue that streak against the 2-0 Thundering Herd. Marshall also had its toughest test thus far against South Carolina canceled because of Hurricane Florence. NC State looks like it can run against some tough teams, and with Virginia, Boston College and Clemson following this game, its life is only going to get tougher.

Eastern Michigan vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Qualcomm Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: Fresh off an upset of Arizona State, San Diego State will play host to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. EMU suffered its first loss of the season last week against Buffalo, making it 0-1 in the MAC. Now, it turns its attention to the Mountain West. San Diego State is 2-1 so far this year, and running back Juwan Washington is a difference maker. He rushed for 138 yards against Arizona State, and Eastern can expect to see a heavy dose of him this week.