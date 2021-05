College football's 2021 schedule is beginning to flesh out more and more as we draw nearer to Week 1. On Wednesday, CBS Sports Network announced its schedule for the upcoming season, which is highlighted by matchups featuring teams from Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference, along with all UConn football home games.

Additionally, the network will broadcast several games featuring service academies, including six Army games, three Navy games and four Air Force games. Finally, the network will broadcast the Conference USA Championship Game during the final week of the season on Dec. 4, with a kickoff time to be determined.

You can view the entire schedule below, along with dates and times, when applicable.