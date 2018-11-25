College football player takes himself off the field so redshirt senior can end the game
This gesture by an Appalachian State wide receiver is why we love college football
Week 13 of the college football season carries with it a number of special Senior Day stories. Appalachian State might have the best one courtesy of one gesture from a sophomore to a senior.
On the final possession of the Mountaineers' 21-10 win over Troy, wide receiver Thomas Hennigan motioned for fellow wideout Brad Absher to come out on to the field and take his place for the victory formation. Absher is a redshirt senior and a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this year.
Absher later tweeted that he had no idea that Hennigan was telling him to take his place on the field to close out the game.
Sometimes, college football can get too big-picture. The College Football Playoff has taken over the sport and conference championship races always have a lot of meaning. But at the end of the day, this sport is great in part because of days like Senior Day. For most of these players, this past week was the last time they'll ever step foot on their home field. As bystanders, we easily overlook that when the game is done, it's really done. Their time in the sport they've been playing for years has come to an abrupt end. These are the kinds of gestures that make those Senior Days special.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Tech fires coach Kliff Kingsbury
Kingsbury, a former Red Raiders quarterback, went 35-40 in six seasons at his alma mater
-
North Carolina coaching candidates
Would UNC go South and be able to pluck Elliott from Clemson? It would be a big coup, if s...
-
North Carolina fires Larry Fedora
UNC has gone 5-18 in its last two seasons under Fedora
-
Paths for the six playoff contenders
What scenarios do Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma need to get into the playoff field? Let's...
-
CFB Winners and Losers, Week 13
Helping to sort through all the craziness the final week of the regular season brought in college...
-
Bowl eligibility tracker for 2018-19
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2018-19 postseason