HOUSTON -- Members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee were assigned security protection over threats from Florida State fans after the undefeated ACC champion Seminoles were left out of the four-team bracket. CFP executive director Bill Hancock explained as much Monday following the an annual meeting held hours before the CFP National Championship.

"We are terribly disappointed with the vitriol that has been directed towards the committee and others," Hancock told reporters. "It is ridiculous because the committee are high-integrity people and don't react to any outside influences. It's been terribly disappointing."

Hancock said the FBI was notified shortly after the Dec. 2 announcement of the CFP bracket as Florida State loyalists protested being left out in favor of Alabama. Politicians in the state only enflamed matters with rhetoric suggesting a conspiracy against the Seminoles.

FSU was the first undefeated Power Five champion not allowed to play for a championship since Auburn in 2004. Hancock was not specific about the type of security protection that has been used.

Several CFP members have been harassed by FSU fans electronically, sources told CBS Sports anecdotally. One committee member said reaction began pouring into his email and office phone the day after the selection process on Dec. 3.

At least one FBS commissioner obtained his own security in the run up to Monday's game, CBS Sports has learned.

"We got a threat on my house," Hancock said, describing his conversation with the FBI. "I want you to know about it and tell us what we should do about it."

Hancock said some, but not all, committee members got similar threats to their homes and offices.

"Is there disappointment when your team doesn't make it into the playoff? Absolutely," said CFP Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum, president at Mississippi State. "And I feel for them. But to castigate or criticize or threaten people who are just doing their job … is very unfair."

Hancock said he did not think the threats would dissuade persons from serving on the 13-member committee. The possibility of a team like Florida State being left out of the playoff will be reduced significantly once the bracket expands to 12 teams next season. The Seminoles would have been safely in the field if the playoff existed in 2023.

"I've seen that speculated, but I don't think it will [keep folks from participating]," Hancock said of the threats. "This is the most prestigious sports committee in the NCAA structure. It's an honor to be a part of it. More so, it's an honor to give something back to the game which we love."

