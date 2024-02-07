With the majority of the heavy lifting for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle being done during the early signing period in December, it's unlikely we'll see plenty of drama on Wednesday during the traditional National Signing Day. Should headlines be made, they will likely come as the result of prospects flipping their commitments at the last minute, which could lead to a significant shakeup in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

If a shakeup does happen, though, it won't affect the top spot as Georgia locked up the No. 1 class with its work during the early signing period. With 28 commits in the 2024 class, five of whom are five-star prospects, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have already finished first in the race for the first time since 2020. Still, should some surprises come about on National Signing Day, there could be some significant movement elsewhere within the top 10 you won't want to miss.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

