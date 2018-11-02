College football schedule, games 2018: What to watch in Week 10, TV channels, kickoff times

The weather has cooled as November is upon us, but the temperature of college football has been cranked up to white hot. It all starts in Week 10, where we have two top-10 matchups, a Big 12 showdown that could serve as an elimination game for the conference championship and several other big games from around the country.

Let's get you ready for "Separation Saturday"with a guide to the day's biggest games.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky, CBS, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) at 3:30 p.m.: How crazy is it that the game that will decide the SEC East title will take place in Lexington, Kentucky, and that the Wildcats could win it? Yet, here we are, with the blue and white hosting defending SEC champion Georgia with a trip to Atlanta on the line. From a talent perspective, this is no contest. The Bulldogs have the edge there, but this is one of the biggest games in Kentucky football history, which will be a huge factor.

No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas, FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) at 3:30 p.m.: The Mountaineers and Longhorns both have a Big 12 loss on their resumes, and might not be able to afford another. Texas was stunned last week at Oklahoma State, and Dana Holgorsen's crew has had a few extra days to prepare after shellacking Baylor last Thursday. This game will have a huge impact on the final month of wild and crazy Big 12 football.

No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, ESPN, 3:45 p.m.: The Wolverines revenge tour will continue Saturday afternoon in the Big House against a Nittany Lions team that rolled in this Big Ten East showdown 42-13 a year ago. This isn't an elimination game in the Big Ten for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, but the Notre Dame loss coupled with a loss to the Nittany Lions here would make it very hard to for them stay in the College Football Playoff race.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU, CBS, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) at 8 p.m.: The biggest game of the 2018 season will take place Saturday night in Death Valley. Alabama can claim the SEC West title with a win, while LSU can take the lead in the division race and shakeup the entire college football world by springing the upset. You won't need your remote at 8 p.m. Lock it in on CBS, sit back and enjoy the ride.

Other big games

Louisville at No. 2 Clemson, ABC, noon: This won't be a tight game at all, but watching what Clemson actually is will be a lot of fun. The Tigers have looked like they're evolving into a legit threat to Alabama lately, and judging that progress against a bad Louisville team will at least be somewhat intriguing. Plus, this could be the nail in the coffin to the Bobby Petrino era with the Cardinals.

Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State, FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) at noon: Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers have won two straight and face a Buckeyes defense that hasn't exactly lived up to the hype. Could an upset be in store? Probably not. But Ohio State still has national title hopes, and a slip up will be devastating.

No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 3:45 p.m.: This doesn't exactly move the meter on the surface, but take a look if you can. The Hokies only have one ACC loss, have had two extra days to prepare and are tied with Virginia and Pitt atop the Coastal division standings. Meanwhile, the Eagles are one game behind Clemson in the Atlantic and host the Tigers next week.

No. 16 Iowa at Purdue, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.: It'll be a big day in West Lafayette in what amounts to a Big Ten West eliminator. The winner of this will emerge as the primary challenger to Northwestern, even though the Boilermakers do have more of an uphill battle in the division thanks to the head-to-head loss to the Wildcats. Iowa's defense vs. Purdue's offense will be well worth the price of admission.

No. 15 Utah at Arizona State, Pac-12 Networks, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) at 4 p.m.: The Pac-12 South is a convoluted mess with Utah being the only team with two conference losses and every other team with three. A win by the Utes will be enormous in the race for the division title, and a Sun Devils upset would muck up the South more than a pig in the mud. Plus, watching Utah running back Zack Moss is a treat every week.

No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.: Is this a trap for Notre Dame? Maybe. Northwestern is one of the toughest teams remaining on the schedule, and has a pro-caliber quarterback in Clayton Thorson, who is averaging 259 yards per game. Watching the matchup between Thorson and the Fighting Irish defense will be fun, and the CFP ramifications for Brian Kelly's crew are enormous.

No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, ABC, 8 p.m.: The Kyler Murray show hits Lubbock this weekend in a game that can set the tone for the Sooners' stretch run. If the defense can shut down the nation's seventh-best offense, it could mean that rumors of Oklahoma's demise were greatly exaggerated.

Cal at No. 8 Washington State, ESPN, 10:45 p.m.: The Bears boast one of the best defenses in the Pac-12, and the Gardner Minshew show on the Palouse has been can't miss television every week. It's a must win for the Cougars if they want to maintain their faint CFP hopes.

Keep an eye on ...