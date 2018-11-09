College football schedule, games 2018: What to watch in Week 11, TV channels, kickoff times

For the first time this season, college football's finish line is in sight. It comes quickly, and now games are starting to accumulate even more meaning. Week 11 may not have the "Separation Saturday" vibe that Week 10 did, but there are a few interesting point spreads out there that could make things exciting.

Ohio State, for instance, is only favored over Michigan State by a few points, and the Big Ten East race is potentially at stake. Washington State and Kentucky are two highly-ranked teams that are just single-digit favorites on the road. Some divisional races could become much clearer by the end of Saturday, too, with Clemson facing an upset-minded Boston College. There's a lot to get to this weekend, so get your day planned with this week's viewer's guide.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 23 Fresno State at Boise State, ESPN2, at 10:15 p.m. (Friday): This is a super interesting Mountain West game all by itself, so tune in if you're not doing anything. Boise State hasn't closed as a home underdog since 2001, and the Broncos are still a 2.5-point dog as of Friday afternoon. Fresno State is finally ranked, but has quietly been one of college football's more impressive teams. This one should be a lot of fun.

No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State, FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), at noon: The Buckeyes haven't looked like themselves over the past several weeks, and it's desperation time. If Ohio State loses on Saturday, it's almost a certainty that The Game against Michigan at the end of November won't even matter other than for the opportunity to play spoiler. Keep in mind, too, that Ohio State is only a 3.5-point favorite against a banged up Spartans squad.

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama, CBS, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), at 3:30 p.m.: Another week, another matchup in which the Crimson Tide are monster favorites (-24.5). The Bulldogs are so one-dimensional that it seems impossible for them to keep up with Alabama offensively. However, they do possess perhaps the best pass rushing defensive line in the nation. Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons vs. Alabama's O-line will be must-see television.

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College, ABC, at 8 p.m.: Ah, yes, the trendy upset pick of the week. If any team left on Clemson's schedule can throw a wrench into the Tigers' perfect season, it's probably Boston College. Clemson's star freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, should face his toughest test since being named the full-time starter. Vegas loves the Tigers as a nearly three-touchdown favorite, but will Steve Addazio's DUDES have something to say about that?

Other big games

South Carolina at No. 15 Florida, ESPN, at noon: South Carolina coach Will Muschamp returns to his former stomping grounds (or is it "chomping grounds"?) to take on a Florida team that's reeling from two straight blowout losses. Gators coach Dan Mullen has his work cut out for him trying to kick-start this offense, though the primary responsibility at quarterback to make that happen may fall on the shoulders of Feleipe Franks, with reports surfacing that backup Kyle Trask suffered an injury in practice earlier this week.

No. 8 Washington State at Colorado, ESPN, at 3:30 p.m.: The Cougars have been flirting with a letdown lately. They nearly gave away a cushy first-half lead to Oregon, rallied to beat Stanford by three points and survived Cal via a late touchdown. This line opened at -4.5 for Wazzu before rising to -6. Colorado's on a four-game slide, but keep an eye on this one. Even with a win here, Washington State isn't out of the woods yet, with a surging Arizona and Washington to end the regular season.

Northwestern at No. 21 Iowa, FOX, at 3:30 p.m.: Northwestern, which is not ranked but leads the Big Ten West, has a critical divisional game at Iowa, which is two games behind in conference play but is ranked. With just a few weeks to go, I'm 100 percent here for the Big Ten West going full ACC Coastal.

Virginia Tech at Pitt, ESPNU, at 3:30 p.m.: Speaking of which, the winner of this game has the clearest path for the right to get smacked around by Clemson (probably) in the ACC Championship Game. It's a big game, but in name only. Watch at your own risk.

Baylor at No. 22 Iowa State, Fox Sports 1, at 3:30 p.m.: Don't forget about Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game race. The Cyclones are on a four-game winning streak and have the head-to-head win over West Virginia should it come down to that. A win over the Bears on Saturday likely sets up a fascinating Week 12 in which the Cyclones play at Texas while West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State.

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, ESPN, at 7 p.m.: Georgia has already locked up the SEC East, and the only question now is whether it can keep pace in the playoff race. The SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama will likely decide who gets in, but only if both teams take care of their business in the weeks leading up to it. Recall, too, that this was Georgia's major letdown game in Auburn a year ago.

No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech, FOX, at 7:30 p.m.: Texas isn't completely out of the Big 12 Championship Game race yet, but it needs a win to at least stay there. Tom Herman's team is banged up, and perhaps emotionally reeling after a heartbreaking loss to West Virginia. With Iowa State next week, the season could get out of hand quickly. The Horns are only a 1.5-point favorite, and Tech would like a nice conference win after coming up short vs. Oklahoma.

Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame, NBC, at 7:30 p.m.: The real story here is that Notre Dame will reportedly be without starting quarterback Ian Book, who apparently suffered a rib injury in the Week 10 win over Northwestern. Week 1 starter Brandon Wimbush will play in Book's absence. Amazingly, it may not matter against Florida State, but may matter next week against No. 13 Syracuse. What a time to be alive.

Keep an eye on ...