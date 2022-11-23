With the regular season over in the Football Championship Subdivision, the postseason bracket has been set. Before moving forward with the playoffs, however, two teams that didn't make the cut -- Florida A&M and UT Martin -- deserve to be highlighted, especially since they round out this week's Power Rankings.
I find it fascinating that one of the common phrases and rallying cries of Division I's championship level is that it does it the right way by having a real playoff system where its national champion is decided on the field. While that is true on the surface, there are warts when you peel back the layers to analyze it.
The Skyhawks and Rattlers had playoff-worthy seasons but came up short. UT Martin's demise didn't come on the field, but rather from a coin flip loss to Southeast Missouri State. Florida A&M lost to North Carolina (in a game that was more competitive than it should have been given how undermanned FAMU was) and Jackson State to open the season, but are on a nine-game wining streak.
Nowhere in FCS football does faulty logic rear its ugly more than on Selection Sunday. Just how accusations of Power Five or SEC bias are rampant in the FBS, there are similar grievances in the FCS when it comes to "lesser-than" conferences. Teams outside of the Big Sky, Missouri Valley Football Conference or Colonial Athletic Association have a harder time getting the respect they deserve.
For example: Had UT Martin won the coin flip, then Southeast Missouri State surely would've received an at-large bid because of their impressive 9-2 record, right? Maybe not. The committee could have knocked it for playing in the Ohio Valley Conference, giving the bid instead to a Montana squad that lost four games, all to ranked teams and playoff participants, just because the Grizzlies are a brand name from a power conference.
Their snubs are layered. The playoff selection committee, top-25 voters and pundits have long displayed a bias against programs from HBCU conferences, deeming both their historical lack of postseason success and lack of conference strength as reasons. As a result, these teams often aren't highly ranked or even considered serious at-large bid contenders.
One of the reasons people have used against Florida A&M getting into the postseason is that it lost 59-3 to Jackson State, when last season it only lost that game 7-6. It is funny because the 2021 Rattlers team played a similar schedule to this year's squad -- they had a regular-season loss to an FBS team and a loss to Jackson State -- but what doesn't get mentioned about last year's loss is that it took place during a torrential downpour in Miami. Also, do we not reward teams for winning nine straight games?
With regards to the polls and playoff committee, it might be time to inspect what you expect. This is no disrespect or shade to teams like Montana as it keeps its dreams of a national championship alive. This is more about the processes and biases in place that have robbed teams like UT Martin and Florida A&M from achieving theirs.
Biggest Riser: North Carolina Central -- No. 22 (Last Week: UR)
New Arrivals: Florida A&M, Eastern Kentucky
Dropped Out: Delaware, Chattanooga, Mercer, Princeton, North Dakota
|Team
|Rank
|Record
|Breakdown
|1. South Dakota State
|10-1
|The Jackrabbits await the winner of Saint Francis-Delaware. Having the bye week is great for this particular team, as it's made deep playoff runs in its the last two playoff trips.
|2. Sacramento State
|11-0
|Kudos to Hornets coach Troy Taylor. Sacramento State finished with an unblemished regular-season record for the first time in history and won its third Big Sky championship under Taylor, the most in program history as well.
|3. Montana State
|10-1
|The Bobcats dismantled their hated rival, the Montana Grizzlies, in the Brawl of the Wild game, 55-21. Thye are playing some of their best ball heading into the postseason.
|4. William & Mary
|10-1
|Tribe coach Mike London should be mentioned more as a Coach of the Year candidate with the job he's done in such a short period of time. He has awakened this sleeping giant.
|5. North Dakota State
|9-2
|Even though they don't look as dominant as past Bison teams, they still are excellent on both sides of the ball and will carry the title of "Team No One Wants to Play" into the postseason.
|6. Holly Cross
|11-0
|Coach Bob Chesney's Crusaders finished their perfect season in an emphatic way, beating a solid Georgetown team 47-10.
|7. Incarnate Word
|10-1
|As long as the Cardinals have Lindsey Scott Jr. at quarterback, they will always have a chance. Scott has 50 touchdown passes to only four interceptions with another seven rushing scores as well. H should be the Walter Payton Award winner.
|8. Weber State
|9-2
|The Wildcats take on former Big Sky Conference foe North Dakota in the first round of the playoffs. Kicker Kyle Thompson has really turned it on from the midway point of the season, hitting all three of his kicks from 40-plus yards after missing three earlier in the season.
|9. Samford
|10-1
|Samford needed double-overtime to knock off Mercer last weekend. In doing so, it, kept another SoCon team from making the playoffs.
|10. Jackson State
|11-0
|After finishing the first perfect regular-season in school history, the Tigers now try to keep the momentum going in the SWAC Championship Game in two weeks.
|11. Furman
|9-2
|The Paladins have been battle tested all season and face another tough matchup in the first round after drawing the Elon Phoenix.
|12. Southeast Missouri State
|9-2
|The Redhawks, which beat Murray State 55-22, won the coin flip to decide the Ohio Valley Conference title. They get to take on the overrated Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.
|13. Richmond
|8-3
|The Spiders lost the final game of the season against William & Mary and will have to prepare for the unique running game of the Davidson Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs.
|14. Elon
|8-3
|The Phoenix capped off an impressive regular season by winning three straight games. Quarterback Matthew McKay's efficiency will give them a legit chance against a strong Furman defense.
|15. Fordham
|9-2
|People are sleeping on how dangerous this team is heading into the postseason. You have to be able to score at least 30 points to put away the Rams. They are capable of knocking anyone out of the playoffs.
|16. New Hampshire
|8-3
|The season has been a wild one for the Wildcats, but at the end of the day they're 8-3. It's an excellent first season for coach and UNH legend, Ricky Santos.
|17. Southeastern Louisiana
|8-3
|Winners of five straight games and the only blemish on Incarnate Word's record, this is a dangerous squad entering the postseason.
|18. Saint Francis
|9-2
|The Red Flash won nine straight games to close out the season. I like how explosive this offense is coming out of Loretto, Pennsylvania. You better get used to the name Cole Doyle; the sophomore quarterback has been amazing.
|19. Idaho
|7-4
|One of the better matchups of the first round is between these Vandals and Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho's success has been one of the bigger stories in the FCS this season.
|20. Yale
|8-2
|The Bulldogs won the outright Ivy League title with their 19-14 victory over Harvard in The Game, marking coach Tony Reno's third Ivy crown in nine seasons.
|21. St. Thomas
|10-1
|I wish the Tommies were eligible for the postseason this year bedause they have a really good thing going. It is impressive nonetheless that they captured the outright Pioneer League title in their second full season as a Division I program.
|22. North Carolina Central
|9-2
|I like the program that Trei Oliver has built in Durham, North Carolina. The MEAC co-champion Eagles get ample rest before the Celebration Bowl on December 17th.
|23. Eastern Kentucky
|7-4
|I'm glad the Colonels got into the postseason. We've seen them float in and out of my top 25 all season, but with a ranked win against Southeast Missouri State and one against Bowling Green, it was enough to punch their ticket.
|24. UT Martin
|7-4
|That's the way the coin bounces I guess for UT Martin. It's unfortunate that the Skyhawks couldn't get an at-large bid instead of a team like Montana or Delaware, despite finishing a perfect 5-0 in conference play.
|25. Florida A&M
|9-2
|The Rattlers were another playoff snub. People can talk about the strength of schedule all they want, but if it were that easy, then more teams would have the record the Rattlers have. Coach Willie Simmons is one of the best in college football.