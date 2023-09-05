Morgan State's second-year coach, Damon Wilson, was already highly decorated before taking over the program last season. Still, the two-time Black college national champion and three-time CIAA Coach of the Year at Bowie State got his first landmark victory with the Bears in Week 1: A 17-10 upset over Richmond, which ranked No. 16 in our preseason FCS Power Rankings.

The Bears entered the game as heavy underdogs but relied on stellar defensive and special teams efforts to pull off the shocker. Now No. 25 in this week's rankings, Morgan State takes on the Akron Zips from the FBS in Week 2.

Why was this such a significant upset? Well, the FCS as a whole went 0-42 in Week 1 against FBS opponents. Usually, there is at least one upset by an FCS team in Week 1. Sure, a couple of teams came close to knocking off their FBS counterparts, but close only counts for horseshoes and grenades.

Even at the FCS level, no other top-25 team besides Richmond took a loss to another FCS team. Coach Wilson and his Bears program stand alone as the story coming out of Week 1 in the FCS. We will see if this victory will be the catalyst for a Celebration Bowl run for the Bears this season.