EA Sports dropped its long-awaited gameplay trailer for the July 19 release of College Football 25, which returns after an 11-year hiatus.

Fans on social media took note of sterling graphics improvement from what we saw in 2013.

A day earlier, EA Sports announced its cover featuring Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Texas' Quinn Ewers. The company also announced price points for three separate editions.Key to EA's announcement is the fact there will be three separate editions available for fans to either pre-order or wait to buy on the date it officially hits stores: Standard, Deluxe and MVP. Each comes with its own unique set of content, and each is more expensive than the last.

Players who opted in for "College Football 25" will receive $600 NIL checks, while several high-profile athletes landed more lucrative deals that include branding and trailer appearances for the title ahead of the game's summer 2024 release.

In February, EA Sports confirmed its revival of the college football video game series, which has been on ice since 2013, will release this summer. The company put out a hype trailer and released renderings of some in-game assets, including player models, mascots and stadiums.