South Dakota beat North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota, over the weekend for the first time since 2015 ... and during the Bison's homecoming weekend, no less. The Coyotes used a combination of stellar defense and big passing plays for the team's 27th win in series history.

The defense has really been the story so far, though. South Dakota State allows just 8.3 points per game vs. FCS opponents. Only North Dakota State and Missouri have reached double digits. With the way this defense is playing, combined with the efficient play of sophomore quarterback Aidan Bouman, the Coyotes are a team to keep an eye on the rest of the way in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

It is a long season and there are a lot of ball games left to be played, but these are the types of wins that get you into the playoffs at the end of the year.