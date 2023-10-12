Colorado welcomes Stanford to Folsom Field as the Buffaloes look to inch one step closer to bowl eligibility in the first season of the Deion Sanders era. Colorado hasn't reached a bowl game since 2016 and has just one winning season in the past 17 seasons.

The Buffaloes improved to 4-2 last weekend with a last-minute 27-24 win over Arizona State, which marked the first Pac-12 win with Sanders at the helm. Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata drilled a 43-yard field goal attempt with 12 seconds remaining to snap an eight-game conference losing streak dating back to last season.

Stanford is looking for a reset coming off its bye week. The Cardinal jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the early seconds of the second quarter in their last game against Oregon before allowing 42 unanswered points to end the game. The Cardinal are in their first season under coach Troy Taylor after longtime program leader David Shaw resigned last season. Stanford started the year with a win over Hawaii on the road and have since lost four consecutive games.

How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford live

Date: Friday, Oct. 13 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder. Colorado

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Colorado vs. Stanford: Need to know

Two more wins needed to snap streak: Colorado is on the verge of doing something few thought could be done in Sanders' first season. If the Buffaloes can manage to close the season with two wins in the final six games, they will become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Colorado had the most drastic roster overhaul in college football history this offseason, bringing in more than 50 new transfers to the program. While the season is far from over, it appears that the moves Colorado made in the offseason have the program headed in the right direction.

Stanford undecided at quarterback: In Stanford's season-opener, Taylor elected to start Ashton Daniels at quarterback. He has since gone back and forth between Daniels and Syracuse transfer Justin Lamson, who got a majority of the reps against Oregon and finished the game 11 of 20 for 106 yards passing. Lamson appears to be in the driver's seat to start the rest of the season, and a win over Colorado could solidify the quarterback battle moving forward.

Travis Hunter's return is TBD: Sanders said earlier this week that Hunter could return on Friday after missing the last three games with a lacerated liver suffered in the Week 3 win over Colorado State. Getting Hunter back would be a massive boost on both sides of the ball for Colorado since he is one of the true two-way talents in the sport. The Buffaloes defense could use a spark after looking sluggish in Pac-12 play without Hunter in the lineup.

Colorado vs. Stanford prediction

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The X-factor for this game is Hunter's status because he is arguably the most valuable non-quarterback in the sport. The Colorado offense, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, should have no problem putting up points against a Stanford defense that's allowing more than 34 points per game. The biggest question mark is whether the Colorado defense can bounce back after a sloppy performance against Oregon, USC and Arizona State. Stanford is the worst remaining team on Colorado's schedule the rest of the season, and the Buffaloes will have to take care of business if they want to be bowl eligible. Pick: Colorado -11.5

