Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the No. 8 USC Trojans hit the road to take on head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.. The Trojans aim to boost their spot in the College Football Playoff picture, and enter this matchup coming off a sloppy 42-28 win over Arizona State. The Buffs are looking to bounce back from a humbling 42-6 loss to Oregon where quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter (liver) remains out, while safety Shilo Sanders is questionable.

Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for noon ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Trojans at -21.5, down three points from the opening line, in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds, with the over/under set at 73 points. Before making any Colorado vs. USC picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks this season for SportsLine, posting a 9-2 record thus far. He has been especially strong on his Colorado picks this season, going 6-2 on his best bets in the Buffs' first four games of the season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. USC and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for USC vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. USC spread: USC -21.5

Colorado vs. USC over/under: 73 points

Colorado vs. USC money line: USC -1527, Colorado +833



CU: QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging 352.5 passing yards per game.

USC: The Trojans are averaging 569.3 yards of total offense per game.

Colorado vs. USC picks: See picks at SportsLine



Colorado vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

In his short time in Boulder, Coach Prime has proven to be a masterful motivator. With the spotlight and millions of eyes on this game, it's safe to expect the Buffs to come out swinging. After being thoroughly dominated by Oregon, the Buffs will be facing a USC defense that has allowed 20 points and 364.5 total yards per game to opponents with substantially less offensive talent than what CU has.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders was under constant pressure and got sacked seven times against Oregon. USC will likely attempt to bring a steady dose of pressure, but this time around Sanders and the Colorado offense will be playing within the friendly confines of Folsom Field. Sanders enters this matchup with 1,410 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why USC can cover

USC has arguably the best player in college football in reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The dynamic quarterback will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft when he decides to leave college and is off to another blazing fast start in 2023. Through four games, Williams has completed 74.3% of his passes for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has added another 71 yards and three TDs rushing.

The Trojans' team speed will be difficult for Colorado to contain. In addition to Williams, the USC offense is loaded with explosive playmakers all over the field including wide receivers Zachariah Branch (13 catches, 178 yards, 2 TDs), Brenden Rice (12 catches, 257 yards, 5 TDs), and Tahj Washington (10 catches, 278 yards, 4 TDs), and running backs Marshawn Lloyd (349 yards, 2 TDs) and Austin Jones (142 yards, 3 TDs). See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colorado vs. USC in the Pac-12 Conference home opener for Deion Sanders, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Colorado vs. USC picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 6-2 on his Colorado best bets in 2023, and find out.