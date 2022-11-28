Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time.

Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming Jackson State into a superpower at the FCS level. The Tigers are 22-2 over the past two seasons, including 16-0 in SWAC play with a trip to the Celebration Bowl in 2021. Prior to Sanders, Jackson State had not won a conference championship since 2007.

There are few programs that need a shot in the arm quite as much as Colorado. The Buffaloes have faded into complete obscurity since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado has just two winning seasons since joining the league with one coming under recently fired coach Karl Dorrell during the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020. The Buffaloes went 4-13 under his watch following that campaign.

Sanders would immediately bring excitement to a program is desperate need of attention. He made waves when Jackson State signed cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022. Nine other Power Five transfers joined the FCS power in 2022. Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has also emerged as a nationally-relevant quarterback after throwing for more than 6,000 yards and 62 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

While Sanders would bring excitement, the potential hire would come with risk. Sanders helped start Prime Prep Academy, a charter school in Texas. The school was a lightning rod for criticism and investigation after a litany of legal and financial issues came to the forefront; it closed after three years when it was considered financially insolvent. Sanders also does not have any collegiate coaching experience outside of his stretch at Jackson State.

However, for a Colorado team that needs to build recruiting inroads, Sanders would quickly make the Buffaloes a nationally relevant.