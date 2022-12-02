Notre Dame's Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal after starting 10 games for the Fighting Irish in 2022, the quarterback announced on Twitter. Pyne will have up to three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination and is not expected to participate in Notre Dame's bowl game.

Pyne came off the bench following an injury to starting quarterback Tyler Buchner in Week 2. With the program sitting at 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Marshall, Pyne led the program to wins in eight of its next nine games, including victories over Clemson, North Carolina and Syracuse. He was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2023.

The New Canaan, Connecticut, product completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. Pyne completed 23 of 26 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a strong performance against USC, but a late interception cost the Fighting Irish in a 38-27 loss. Pyne should emerge as one of the top options in the transfer portal after his impressive finish to the season.

Pyne had offers from nearly every major school in America, including Alabama, Florida State and LSU. If he is interested in a return to the Northeast, Boston College and Penn State have graduating quarterbacks. Miami could also be in the market for a starter after a disappointing debut season for Mario Cristobal. A reunion with Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge seems unlikely with Jayden Daniels eligible to return.

With Pyne out, Notre Dame suddenly becomes thin at quarterback. Buchner will be back for another season after missing practically all of 2022 with a shoulder sprain. However, his 85 career attempts are the only collegiate throws on the roster. Backup Steve Angeli was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, and Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey will also join the program this offseason.

Notre Dame could also be active in the transfer portal looking for a new top passer. Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong is from Shelby, Ohio, just 200 miles down the road from South Bend. Texas transfer Hudson Card started and won several games for the Longhorns.