Duke vs. Notre Dame: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (away)
Current Records: Duke 4-4; Notre Dame 6-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, Duke is heading back home. They will take on Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium after a week off. Notre Dame should still be feeling good after a victory, while Duke will be looking to right the ship.
The Blue Devils might have drawn first blood against North Carolina last week, but it was North Carolina who got the last laugh. It was close but no cigar for the Blue Devils as they fell 20-17 to North Carolina. QB Quentin Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for Duke; despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame ran circles around Virginia Tech on Saturday, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 236 yards) paid off. The Fighting Irish dodged a bullet, finishing off Virginia Tech 21-20. Notre Dame QB Ian Book was slinging it as he passed for 341 yards and two TDs on 53 attempts.
The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 8. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Blue Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fighting Irish when the teams last met three seasons ago, sneaking past 38-35. Will the Blue Devils repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 8-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Duke 38 vs. Notre Dame 35
