Duke vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Duke 3-1-0; Pittsburgh 3-2-0

What to Know

Duke is 0-4 against Pittsburgh since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Duke and Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Pittsburgh likes a good challenge.

Duke brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Virginia Tech last Friday; they left with a three-game streak. Duke steamrolled Virginia Tech 45-10. QB Quentin Harris had a stellar game for the Blue Devils as he picked up 100 yards on the ground on 17 carries and threw two TDs.

Meanwhile, the Panthers ran circles around Delaware, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against Delaware, sneaking past 17-14. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Delaware made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins bumped the Blue Devils to 3-1 and Pittsburgh to 3-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke enters the matchup with only 3 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation. As for Pittsburgh, they come into the game boasting the second most sacks in the league at 24. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.