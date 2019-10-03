Duke vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Duke 3-1-0; Pittsburgh 3-2-0
What to Know
Duke is 0-4 against Pittsburgh since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Duke and Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Pittsburgh likes a good challenge.
Duke brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Virginia Tech last Friday; they left with a three-game streak. Duke steamrolled Virginia Tech 45-10. QB Quentin Harris had a stellar game for the Blue Devils as he picked up 100 yards on the ground on 17 carries and threw two TDs.
Meanwhile, the Panthers ran circles around Delaware, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against Delaware, sneaking past 17-14. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Delaware made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Their wins bumped the Blue Devils to 3-1 and Pittsburgh to 3-2. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Duke enters the matchup with only 3 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation. As for Pittsburgh, they come into the game boasting the second most sacks in the league at 24. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Pittsburgh 54 vs. Duke 45
- Oct 21, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Duke 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Pittsburgh 56 vs. Duke 14
- Nov 14, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Duke 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Fulmer quells Vols coaching rumors
Fulmer says 'The coaching chapter of my life is long closed' and he 'totally believes' in Pruitt
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game