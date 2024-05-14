Former Michigan star quarterback Denard Robinson is no longer a member of the Wolverines' staff. Robinson was arrested last month for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a single-car crash, which led to an indefinite suspension from Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.

"He is no longer on staff," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said told the Detroit News Tuesday. "I can't comment further because it's a personnel matter."

Robinson, 33, joined the Michigan coaching staff in 2022 as the assistant director of player personnel. Moore retained Robinson when he was promoted from his offensive coordinator spot to replace Harbaugh, who left for the NFL this offseason after leading the Wolverines to a 15-0 record and their first College Football Playoff National Championship win in program history.

Before Robinson returned to his alma mater he spent three years in various roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including offensive quality control coach and scouting assistant.

A member of the Wolverines' 2009 signing class, Robinso played situationally as a freshman before winning the starting job entering his sophomore year. He finished the 2010 campaign with 4,272 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

From 2010-11, Robinson posted consecutive seasons with at least 1,500 yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing, becoming the first player in NCAA history to do so. He also set the NCAA record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,495, a mark later surpassed by Navy's Keenan Reynolds.