Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Marshall 1-0, East Carolina 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will head out on the road to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while East Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Marshall took care of business in their home opener on Saturday (barely). They came out on top in a nail-biter against Albany and snuck past 21-17.

Meanwhile, East Carolina had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The game between they and Michigan on Saturday was't a total blowout, but with East Carolina falling 30-3 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. East Carolina was down 30-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pirates were pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 88 penalty yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Michigan only lost 35.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with Marshall going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Marshall ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-4 when favored last season. Thundering Herd fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,953.63. On the other hand, East Carolina was 2-3 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Marshall is a 3-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.