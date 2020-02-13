Eastern Kentucky football player body slams police officer while getting arrested
Video captured from a police cruiser shows the linebacker picking up an officer, and throwing him to the ground
A linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University was arrested on Tuesday in Ohio after he body slammed a police officer who was trying to put him in handcuffs. Michael Harris, a redshirt sophomore and Auburn transfer, faces felony assault charges and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct while intoxicated, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Video from a Grove City, Ohio police cruiser, which was first obtained by 10TV WBNS, shows Harris putting his hands up as officers confront him. He then puts on his hood and tries to enter his stopped car, but before he can enter an officer shoves him against his car and tries to hold him while Harris is bent over at the waist. Harris then lifts the officer up in the air and falls to the ground on top of him seconds later. A third officer arrives to get the player off of the body-slammed cop, and put Harris in handcuffs.
Court records state that Harris was intoxicated and did not know where he was or know anyone in the area, according to officer statements. Sources for 10TV told the station that cops were originally called because there was "an aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn't leave" a business.
Harris spent two seasons at Auburn before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. He totaled four tackles and one force fumble in his two years playing for the Tigers. Harris' arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.
