Former Florida starting quarterback Emory Jones announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Arizona State and coach Herm Edwards. Jones, a senior, will be eligible immediately and have two years of eligibility left following the free year the NCAA's blanket waiver gave players for the 2020 season.

Jones was Florida's primary starter last year under former coach Dan Mullen. Hew threw for 2,734 yards, rushed for 758 yards, threw 19 touchdowns and rushed for four scores in 13 games. He entered the transfer portal during Florida's spring practice session in March, and was a four-star prospect in the 247Sports transfer player rankings.

"Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness," coach Bill Napier said when Jones entered the portal. "It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization. I am proud of him for everything he's accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best."

Jones was a four-star prospect and the No. 85 overall player in the Class of 2018 out of Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia.

He will join an Arizona State quarterback battle that will be wildly intriguing during fall camp. Three-year starter Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU during the offseason, which has left a void on the depth chart. Ex-Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson also transferred to ASU and participated in spring practice for the Sun Devils, after serving as a third-teamer for the Crimson Tide last season. Redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet battled with Tyson during spring practice. Bourguet was 7 of 10 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown in four games in 2021.

Even though Jones hasn't officially practiced with his new team yet, it's likely that he will end fall camp in the top spot on the depth chart. His ability to make plays through the air and on the ground is very similar to Daniels, who rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns in 29 games. Tyson and Bourguet aren't exactly statues in the pocket, but Edwards has made it abundantly clear that he wants mobility out of his signal callers.

Jones' interceptions should be concerning, though. He threw 13 picks last season including nine over the first six games. His inability to take care of the football caused an uproar with Gator fans, who begged Mullen to put the highly-touted Anthony Richardson in for Jones.

If Jones can limit his mistakes, he has the tools to be a star with the Sun Devils in a Pac-12 South that will likely be wide open in 2022.