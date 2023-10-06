Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Tulsa 3-2, FAU 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will head out on the road to face off against the FAU Owls at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Tulsa will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Tulsa gave up the first points last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. They were the clear victor by a 48-26 margin over Temple. The oddsmakers were on Tulsa's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Cardell Williams had an outrageously good game as he threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns while completing 82.4% of his passes, and also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries. Williams was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 50 yards. Marquis Shoulders also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for FAU after they claimed the first score last Saturday, but it was Illinois who ended up claiming the real prize. FAU took a 23-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Illinois. FAU just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still saw several impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lajohntay Wester, who picked up 137 receiving yards and a touchdown. Those 137 receiving yards set a new season-high mark for Wester. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Daniel Richardson, who threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

FAU's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Marlon Bradley and his two sacks.

Tulsa's win lifted them to 3-2 while FAU's defeat dropped them down to 1-3.

Tulsa is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

FAU is a 4-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.