It's safe to say that Caleb Williams and Chicago fans are in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. Williams, the Bears' new quarterback and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, was showered with cheers by fans when he was shown on the jumbotron during Saturday's Cubs' home game.

Williams, as you can see below, reciprocated the cheers.

Williams was one of several Bears players who enjoyed a nice spring afternoon at Wrigley. Wideouts DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, tight Cole Kmet, guard Nate Davis offensive tackle Braxton Jones and running Roschon Johnson were also in attendance.

Bears fans are hoping that Williams can be the franchise's long-term solution at quarterback. Perhaps no team in the NFL has been as quarterback-starved as the Bears, who in the past 60 years have had just two quarterbacks quarterbacks receive Pro Bowl recognition: Jim McMahon (1985) and Mitchell Trubisky (2018).

Furthermore, Chicago fans are surely hoping that Williams can lead the franchise back to prominence. The Bears haven't been to an NFC title game since 2010. Their last Super Bowl appearance took place in 2006, and the franchise's sole Super Bowl win occurred at the end of the 1985 season.