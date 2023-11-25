Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 5-5, FIU 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Western Kentucky beat Sam Houston 28-23.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Dalvin Smith, who picked up 125 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Malachi Corley, who picked up 171 receiving yards and a touchdown. Corley's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Austin Reed had a good game too, finishing with 392 passing yards and three touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 45-20 loss at the hands of Arkansas. FIU was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite their defeat, FIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kris Mitchell, who picked up 157 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Keyone Jenkins, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky's win bumped their record up to 5-5. As for FIU, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

While only FIU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Everything came up roses for Western Kentucky against FIU in their previous meeting back in September of 2022 as the squad secured a 73-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 11-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against FIU.

Sep 24, 2022 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. FIU 0

Oct 23, 2021 - Western Kentucky 34 vs. FIU 19

Nov 21, 2020 - Western Kentucky 38 vs. FIU 21

Sep 07, 2019 - Western Kentucky 20 vs. FIU 14

Oct 27, 2018 - FIU 38 vs. Western Kentucky 17

Nov 24, 2017 - FIU 41 vs. Western Kentucky 17

Nov 05, 2016 - Western Kentucky 49 vs. FIU 21

Nov 21, 2015 - Western Kentucky 63 vs. FIU 7

Injury Report for FIU

Lexington Joseph: Out for the Season (Knee)

Jackson McDonald: questionable (Undisclosed)

Amari Jones: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Western Kentucky