FIU vs. Charlotte: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch FIU vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: FIU 2-3-0; Charlotte 2-3-0
What to Know
Charlotte is 0-4 against FIU since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Charlotte will take on FIU at 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium after a week off. The 49ers lost both of their matches to FIU last season, on scores of 30-29 and 42-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The contest between Charlotte and FAU two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 45-27, it was darn close. WR Victor Tucker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for 115 yards and one TD. Tucker didn't help his team much against Clemson three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Panthers and Massachusetts couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Panthers put a hurting on Massachusetts to the tune of 44 to nothing. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34 to nothing.
FIU's victory lifted them to 2-3 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers come into the game boasting the 18th fewest interceptions in the league at two. On the other end of the spectrum, the 49ers are 13th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown eight on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.42
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
FIU have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - FIU 42 vs. Charlotte 35
- Sep 30, 2017 - FIU 30 vs. Charlotte 29
- Oct 15, 2016 - FIU 27 vs. Charlotte 26
- Nov 07, 2015 - FIU 48 vs. Charlotte 31
-
