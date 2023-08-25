The 2023 college football season kicks off on Saturday with seven FBS games on tap. In the final game of the day, the Florida International Panthers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA battle. Joe Aillet Stadium hosts the game in Ruston, Louisiana, with the Bulldogs looking to avenge a 2022 loss to FIU The Bulldogs finished 3-9 a year ago under Sonny Cumbie, while the Panthers were 4-8 under Mike MacIntyre.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bulldogs as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 58.5 in the latest FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds. Before you make any FIU vs. Louisiana Tech picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on FIU vs. Louisiana Tech and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for FIU vs. Louisiana Tech:

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Louisiana Tech -11.5

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 58.5 points

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Louisiana Tech -426, FIU +326

FIU: The Panthers were 5-7 against the spread in 2022

LT: The Bulldogs were 6-6 against the spread in 2022

Why Florida International can cover

Florida International is trending in a positive direction under MacInytre. The 2022 season was the program's best since 2019, and the Panthers generated the No. 2 recruiting class in Conference USA this season. Last year's campaign also featured an impressive head-to-head win over Louisiana Tech, with the Panthers producing a season-high 42 points in the victory.

Quarterback Grayson James returns as the headliner of the offense, and he made 10 starts a season ago. James produced more than 300 non-sack rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry as a runner, and he accumulated 11 touchdowns and only one interception across Florida International's quartet of victories in 2022. James can also connect with a prominent pass-catcher in wide receiver Kris Mitchell, who had 348 yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech returns eight starters on the offensive side to go along with 19 incoming transfers and the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA. That influx of talent should improve the roster, and the offense is already building from a strong position. Louisiana Tech averaged 29.0 points per game last season, scoring at least 34 points on five occasions. The Bulldogs were also in the top four of Conference USA with more than 260 passing yards per game, and added an established veteran at the quarterback position.

Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier projects as the starter after 29 starts for his former team. He has more than 6,600 yards and 40 touchdowns in his college career. Bachmeier has a top-flight target in Smoke Harris. Harris led the team with 66 catches last season, resulting in 640 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. Harris was also named as the first team All-CUSA punt returner and second team kick returner last season, and Harris was the only qualified player in FBS to rank in the top ten in both punt return average and kick return average. Louisiana Tech is also facing a Florida International defense that yielded 37.9 points per game in 2022.

How to make FIU vs. Louisiana Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to comfortably exceed their 2022 per game scoring averages.

So who wins FIU vs. Louisiana Tech, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?