USC got off to a strong start with its recruiting efforts in the 2025 cycle, collecting commitments from a few of the top defensive prospects in the class. But as the official visit season of June is heating up, the Trojans haven't gotten the signal that actually getting those players to sign will require more work.

That last couple of days have included a pair of notable decommitments, first with five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson on Tuesday and then five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry reopening his recruitment on Wednesday. Both players are from the state of Georgia, and their announcements make it clear that Lincoln Riley and his staff will have their hands full going toe-to-toe on the trail with several of the most prominent recruiting operations in the country.

Terry is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the Class of 2025 and the No. 12 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. He committed to the Trojans in March, complimenting both the school and the program's ability to help him get to the NFL. But within the last couple of weeks, the Manchester, Georgia, native has visited Florida State and Georgia, and it's been noted that there will be plenty of opportunities for more face time with the Bulldogs in the months to come.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound run-stopper is viewed as one of the top interior defensive lineman in the 2025 class, so while his initial commitment to USC was a good sign for the Trojans' recruiting outlook, there was no expectation that such a prospect would be comfortable shutting everything down this early in the process. USC might be able to build on the good work that got him on board back in the spring, but it will require holding off some juggernauts closer to home.

Gibson hails from Warner Robins, but his decommitment from the Trojans came after visits to Tennessee and Ohio State. Gibson is the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2025 class and No. 17 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. He was committed to the Trojans for nearly three months, but a quick look at his visit calendar might have hinted at a process that was still very much open. In addition to notable to visits to Tennessee and Ohio State, Gibson has been Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina, and he has a visit scheduled to Oklahoma this weekend.

USC's 2025 class, which now ranks No. 15 nationally in the 247Sports team rankings, is still headlined by five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Holding on to Lewis, who is still making a collection of visits elsewhere this month, is going to be key for USC's recruiting momentum. Lewis is coming off a trip to Auburn and is also still talking to Indiana (who he visited in June) and Colorado (who he will visit this weekend).

"I'm still locked in with USC," Lewis told 247Sports' Tom Loy at 2024 Elite 11 Finals check-in Tuesday.