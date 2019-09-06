FIU vs. W. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch FIU vs. Western Kentucky football game
Who's Playing
FIU (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)
Current Records: FIU 0-1-0; W. Kentucky 0-1-0
Last Season Records: FIU 9-4-0; W. Kentucky 3-9-0;
What to Know
W. Kentucky will square off against FIU on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, W. Kentucky now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last week, the Hilltoppers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against Cent. Arkansas, falling 28-35. If the result catches you off guard, it should: W. Kentucky was the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, FIU had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-42 loss to Tulane. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Tulane apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Oct. 14 of 2017.
The Hilltoppers suffered a grim 17-38 defeat to the Panthers when the two teams met last season. Can the Hilltoppers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
FIU and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - W. Kentucky 17 vs. FIU 38
- Nov 24, 2017 - FIU 41 vs. W. Kentucky 17
- Nov 05, 2016 - W. Kentucky 49 vs. FIU 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - FIU 7 vs. W. Kentucky 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern