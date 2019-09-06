FIU vs. W. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

FIU (home) vs. W. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: FIU 0-1-0; W. Kentucky 0-1-0

Last Season Records: FIU 9-4-0; W. Kentucky 3-9-0;

What to Know

W. Kentucky will square off against FIU on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, W. Kentucky now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last week, the Hilltoppers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against Cent. Arkansas, falling 28-35. If the result catches you off guard, it should: W. Kentucky was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, FIU had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They have to be aching after a bruising 14-42 loss to Tulane. FIU was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Tulane apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Oct. 14 of 2017.

The Hilltoppers suffered a grim 17-38 defeat to the Panthers when the two teams met last season. Can the Hilltoppers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida

Riccardo Silva Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Hilltoppers.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

FIU and W. Kentucky both have two wins in their last four games.