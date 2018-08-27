Florida's Feleipe Franks retains starting role at quarterback after up-and-down 2017

Florida opens its 2018 season against Charleston Southern on Saturday, and when its offense takes the field for the first time, it will be led by Feleipe Franks.

Dan Mullen officially named Franks the starter on Monday.

Franks was competing with redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask for the spot, and it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he won the job. While Franks struggled as a redshirt freshman last season, he started eight games and played in 11 total. There were certainly ups and downs, as Franks finished the season having thrown for 1,438 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

He was also benched a few times as the Gators used Franks, Malik Zaire and Luke Del Rio at quarterback at different times.

Of course, the name not on that list is Kyle Trask, who is yet to take a snap in a college game, which likely put him at a disadvantage against Franks. Dan Mullen has said this summer that he doesn't plan to play musical chairs with his QBs like Florida did last season, so it seems like Franks' position is safe, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Trask get some work in this weekend.