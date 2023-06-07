Former Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph was found not guilty Wednesday on all counts in connection to a fatal shooting outside his home more than two years ago. Citing self defense, Rudolph pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On April 7, 2021, authorities responded to reports of a double-shooting in Lake Park in Palm Beach County, Florida, where they found one victim dead and another injured after four men arrived at Rudolph's doorstep to confront Rudolph about a dispute he had with his girlfriend. The exchange became violent, and Rudolph was arrested at the scene. He was later released on a $160,000 cash bond and required to remain on house arrest.

Rudolph signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect in 2014 out of West Palm Beach, Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman before leading Florida State in 2015 with 59 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rudolph was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2016 and decided to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. He went undrafted and signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, where he spent two seasons. In 2018, he tore his ACL as a member of the Miami Dolphins' practice squad and has not appeared in the NFL since.