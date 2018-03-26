Former Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey heading to FIU as assistant athletic director

Holy blast from college football's past, FIU.

In an intriguing move, FIU announced on Monday that former Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey would be joining the athletic department as assistant athletic director. Dorsey will officially start in April.

"I am super excited that Ken Dorsey is going to be a part of our athletic department," FIU football coach Butch Davis said in a statement. "He brings class, integrity and great knowledge of what it's like being around championship programs. He's well respected throughout the NFL. He'll be a great addition to our athletic department."

Dorsey, of course, played under Davis at Miami before Davis became the coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Dorsey most recently spent the past five years as the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he served as a pro scout for the franchise.

But college football fans will better remember Dorsey as the record-setting quarterback for the Hurricanes from 1999-2002. Dorsey was part of the program's 2001 national championship team and was the school's winningest quarterback in history with a 38-2 record. His 9,565 career passing yards ranked No. 1 in school history until Brad Kaaya broke that record in 2016. Dorsey's 86 touchdown passes still rank No. 1 in Miami history.

The two-time Heisman finalist (2001, '02) was inducted into Miami's Sports Hall of Fame in May 2013. Though Dorsey's pro career didn't match his collegiate accolades, he is still one of the most memorable names in Miami's storied history.