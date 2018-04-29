Former Michigan star Charles Woodson guarantees Wolverine win over Ohio State

In three seasons as Michigan's coach, Jim Harbaugh has failed to lead the Wolverines to a win over rival Ohio State. According to another "Michigan man," that will change in 2018.

Speaking at Michigan's commencement ceremony on Saturday, former defensive back/returner and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson proclaimed that the school's six-year losing streak to the Buckeyes will come to an end this November.

"I'm telling you here today, 212 days from now, your Michigan Wolverines team will go down to Columbus, march into that stadium and we will beat you know who to bring back that familiar feeling of victory back to The University of Michigan again," he said (via: MLive.com).

A bold statement, no doubt. But Woodson knows that feeling.

In his three seasons with the program prior to becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick, Woodson never lost to the Buckeyes. He had two interceptions in the rivalry as a freshman in 1995. In the 1997 matchup, he had 77-yard punt return for a touchdown, an interception in the end zone and a 37-yard reception early in the game that led to the first touchdown of the game.

The Buckeyes won the last meeting, 31-20, in Ann Arbor despite the Wolverines building an early 14-0 lead. Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins came in for injured star J.T. Barrett in the third quarter after Barrett aggravated a knee injury during warmups when a person on the sideline bumped into the injured knee. Haskins helped the Buckeyes score the final 17 points of the game, and give the Buckeyes their sixth straight win over Michigan.