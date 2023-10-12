A Mountain West battle features the Utah State Aggies (3-3) hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) on Friday night. The Bulldogs are coming off their first loss of the season after starting the year 5-0. In Week 6, Wyoming beat the Bulldogs 24-19. On the opposite side, the Aggies are on a two-game win streak. On Oct. 7, Utah State topped Colorado State 44-24. Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene (ankle) is questionable.

Kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field At Maverik Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the Fresno State vs. Utah State odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Utah State vs. Fresno State:

Fresno State vs. Utah State spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Fresno State vs. Utah State over/under: 57 points

Fresno State vs. Utah State money line: Bulldogs -190, Aggies +158

FRES: The Bulldogs are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

USU: The Aggies are 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home

Fresno State vs. Utah State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies have featured one of the top offenses in the Mountain West through six games. Utah State leads the conference in total offense (462.8) and scoring (38.2), while ranking third in passing offense (296). This potent offense has scored 34-plus points four times thus far. Utah State owns a dynamic aerial attack that is littered with game-changers. Junior receiver Jalen Royals has secure hands with a knack for creating separation.

Royals is third in the Mountain West in receiving yards (522) on 32 receptions. In his last contest, the Georgia native had six catches with 140 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Terrell Vaughn is another explosive weapon. The California native is fifth in the conference in receiving yards (490) with 46 receptions. Royals and Vaughn are tied for first in the Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with seven a piece.

Why Fresno State can cover

This matchup will be intriguing as Fresno State's top defense matches up against Utah State. The Bulldogs are currently second in the Mountain West in total defense (289.8) and rush defense (99.3), while ranking third in pass defense (190.5). Senior safety Morice Norris Jr. consistently makes plays in both the run and pass game. Norris Jr. is leading the team in pass deflections (5) and sacks (2.5) to go along with 29 total tackles.

On Sept. 30 versus Nevada, Norris Jr. had three total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one pass breakup. Senior linebacker Levelle Bailey leads the team in total tackles (37) with two forced fumbles. He's logged at least seven tackles in three games this season. In Week 3 against Arizona State, Bailey had seven tackles and one forced fumble.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 58 combined points.

