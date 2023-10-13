The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) take on the Utah State Aggies (3-3) in a Mountain West tilt on Friday night. Fresno State looks to get back on track after picking up its first loss in Week 6. On Oct. 7, Wyoming beat the Bulldogs 24-19. Meanwhile, Utah State is on a two-game win streak. Last week, the Aggies blew out Colorado State 44-24.

Kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field At Maverik Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites in the Fresno State vs. Utah State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Utah State vs. Fresno State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Fresno State vs. Utah State and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Utah State vs. Fresno State:

Fresno State vs. Utah State spread: Bulldogs -4

Fresno State vs. Utah State over/under: 56.5 points

Fresno State vs. Utah State money line: Bulldogs -192, Aggies +161

FRES: The Bulldogs are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

USU: The Aggies are 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies have featured one of the top offenses in the Mountain West through six games. Utah State leads the conference in total offense (462.8) and scoring (38.2), while ranking third in passing offense (296). This potent offense has scored 34-plus points four times thus far. Utah State owns a dynamic aerial attack that is littered with game-changers. Junior receiver Jalen Royals has secure hands with a knack for creating separation.

Royals is third in the Mountain West in receiving yards (522) on 32 receptions. In his last contest, the Georgia native had six catches with 140 yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Terrell Vaughn is another explosive weapon. The California native is fifth in the conference in receiving yards (490) with 46 receptions. Royals and Vaughn are tied for first in the Mountain West in receiving touchdowns with seven a piece.

Why Fresno State can cover

The Bulldogs may be without sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene (ankle) but they have the playmakers on offense to have success. Fresno State ranks fifth in the Mountain West in total offense (408.2) and fourth in scoring (33.5). There are three players on the team with at least 350 receiving yards. Senior receiver Erik Brooks continues to be the No. 1 option in the passing game.

Brooks utilizes his speed to break away from defenders. The California native is fourth in the conference in receiving yards (494) with 36 catches and four touchdowns. In Week 3 versus Arizona State, Brooks had 11 grabs for 104 yards. Senior receiver Jaelen Gill has the versatility to line up all over the field. Gill understands coverages and tracks the ball well. The Ohio native is 10th in the conference in receiving yards (355) while leading the team in touchdowns (5).

