Gators add another five-star transfer as WR Justin Shorter commits to Florida out of Penn State
Justin Shorter was the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2018 recruiting class
Florida picked up a big addition for its offensive future over the weekend, landing a transfer commitment from former Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter.
Shorter was a five-star prospect coming out of high school in New Jersey and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class. He committed to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions early in his recruitment, but through two years, has not become a major factor in the offense. At the time Shorter put his name in the transfer portal in November 2019, he was the team's fifth-leading receiver after seeing action in just 10 of 11 games.
A 6-foot-4 wideout with elite speed, Shorter fits the bill as a game-breaker in Dan Mullen's offense, which spreads the ball around to a handful of skill position players. Florida's coaching staff got Shorter on campus this weekend, and before its conclusion, he was making his commitment official on Twitter.
Shorter's exit from Penn State comes after Franklin's staff has seen plenty of turnover in recent years with Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne leaving for head coaching opportunities. A fresh start to his college football career could be good for Shorter, who has yet to meet those five-star expectations at the college level. It's unknown whether Shorter will pursue an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility or take 2020 as a redshirt season due to transfer rules. He has already utilized his medical redshirt and enters next year as a rising redshirt sophomore.
Florida's offense is losing wideouts Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain this offseason to graduation. Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney elected to return for another year, tight end Kyle Pitts is back after a breakout season in 2019, and highly-rated receiver Jacob Copeland will have increased opportunity. Whenever Shorter is eligible, there should be no shortage of playing time available.
Shorter is the second five-star prospect to transfer in to Florida this offseason as the Gators also added 2018 running back Lorenzo Lingard, who joined the program earlier this month from Miami.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reports: Baylor taps Fedora as OC
Fedora spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Texas
-
Notre Dame signee charged in gun robbery
Bartleson is a three-star prospect out of Kentucky in the Irish's 2020 class
-
Jarren Williams should be a top target
The former Miami starting QB recently entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal
-
LSU hands Orgeron massive extension
Orgeron led LSU to a national title and arguably the greatest season in college football history
-
Six teams that can make noise in 2020
Everyone talks about the 'way too early top 25,' but what about the teams just on the outskirts?
-
2020 Senior Bowl: Jalen Hurts makes case
The final day of Senior Bowl practice is the books and the six quarterbacks ended Thursday's...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game