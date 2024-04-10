Georgia football will wrap up spring practice with the 2024 Spring Game, better known as G-Day, on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs will bring back several key contributors ahead of the 2024 season, including quarterback Carson Beck. Last season, Beck threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, Georgia's offense will be without notable players like Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Ladd McConkey. G-Day will offer fans the opportunity to see Georgia's new faces. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle and brought in six players via the college football transfer portal.

Insight on Georgia offensive line battles

One storyline Georgia fans will be monitoring on Saturday is which players fighting for starting roles on the offensive line can separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Georgia got a big break up front this offseason when returning starters Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss elected to return for another season. However, there are still some notable battles going on among the offensive linemen ahead of the 2024 season.

The biggest positions of interest for the Bulldogs this spring are left guard and right tackle. The main competitors for the starting left guard role are Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild, both of whom have gotten first-team reps during the limited media viewing periods this spring. The Bulldogs have taken the approach of working linemen at different positions not only to find the best-starting combination but to also get players ready in case someone else goes down.

QB Gunner Stockton gearing up for big opportunity

Beck is the starting quarterback heading into the 2024 season, but Gunner Stockton will use Saturday's G-Day game to show his progression in Kirby Smart's system. The redshirt sophomore has spent his first two years at Georgia learning the ins and outs of the Bulldogs' offense. Stockton didn't see the field as a true freshman in 2022 but he got more work last season, playing in four games and throwing for 148 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Stockton served as Georgia's second-string quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Florida State, a game which the Bulldogs won 63-3. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 46 yards. Stockton is not competing for a starting spot this year, but his work on Saturday could go a long way as he looks to lock down the backup role and grow even more in 2024. See the rest of the details about Stockton's big opportunity here.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include jersey number changes, Georgia's elite defense and 2025 recruiting updates.

