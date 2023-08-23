Georgia running back Branson Robinson will miss the 2023 season after rupturing his patella tendon, coach Kirby Smart announced. The non-contact injury occurred Tuesday as the Bulldogs continue preparations for their Sept. 2 season opener against Tennessee-Martin.

"Tough, tough break for him," Smart told reporters Wednesday, per 247Sports. "I hate it for Branson because he had really worked hard."

Robinson showed promise as a true freshman in 2022 while rushing for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries in 12 games. He was expected to factor into the team's running back rotation again behind seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards as UGA vies for a third straight national title. The injury marks the latest setback for Robinson, who dealt with a foot injury in April that forced him to miss Georgia's spring game and limited him at the beginning of preseason practice.

The highlight of Robinson's freshman season came in an Oct. 8 win over Auburn, when he rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also scored two touchdowns in UGA's 65-7 beatdown of TCU during the CFP National Championship.

Robinson ranked as a four-star prospect and was the No. 9 running back in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.