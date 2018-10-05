Georgia Tech vs. Louisville odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 49-36 roll

Two teams that love to grind it out with time-consuming, run-oriented drives face off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, when the Louisville Cardinals host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While both teams remain winless in the ACC, they have played with tenacity and fallen just short in the end. While Georgia Tech lost earlier in the season to conference foe Pittsburgh by five, Louisville lost a heartbreaker on Saturday to FSU, 28-24. On Friday, the Yellow Jackets are favored by five points, up from an opening of three. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, rose from 56 to 57.5, but has since fallen back to the opener.

The model model knows that when the Yellow Jackets' ground attack is grooving, it's hard to stop. And when you have a freshman phenom like Jordan Mason manning your backfield, you feed him as much as possible. For the season, he is averaging a blistering 8.1 yards per carry.

But Mason doesn't have to handle the burden alone. Quick hitter Qua Searcy doesn't get a ton of carries, but when he does he's a threat to take it to the house each time. In 2018, he's racked up 193 yards on 16 totes -- an amazing 12.3 yards per pop. As a team, the Jackets gain 6.2 yards per carry.

Just because the Yellow Jackets have been efficient moving the ball doesn't mean they'll cover on Friday.

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass has thrown for 760 yards on the season. He has two dynamic receivers that are capable of making big plays. Senior Jaylen Smith has 224 receiving yards and one score, while running back Trey Smith put up an effective 5.0 yards per carry against the Seminoles. For the season he has gained 105 yards.

Louisville is also coming off an impressive performance against FSU, even though the Cardinals came up short. Pass threw for over 300 yards and Louisville outgained FSU rushing, 115-76. Louisville also dominated the time of possession battle. If the Cardinals can limit turnovers (they had three against Florida State), they could stay within the spread against Georgia Tech.

