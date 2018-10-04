BYU vs. Utah State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model that's 49-36

Utah State and its high-scoring offense head downstate to Provo to take on BYU at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. The Aggies (3-1) are averaging 58.3 points over their past three games, while the Cougars (3-2) have battled through one of the nation's toughest schedules, with games against Wisconsin, Washington and California.

In the latest Utah State vs. BYU odds, the Cougars are favored by 2.5 points, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 56 to 54. Before you make any BYU vs. Utah State picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that BYU has faced competition that's prepared it for any obstacle. The Cougars have taken on Washington, Arizona and California, beating the Wildcats and narrowly falling to the Golden Bears. The season highlight, however, came when the Cougars went to Madison and stunned No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-21.

BYU's offense hasn't put up the yards, but it has scored plenty of points. The Cougars have posted 24 to 30 points in their three wins, enough for a defense that only once his season has given up more than 23 points (35 at No. 11 Washington) and twice held opponents to 13 or fewer.

Just because BYU has played stout defense doesn't mean it'll cover the spread on Friday.

With nine returning starters, Utah State is averaging 51.5 points per game, including putting 60 on New Mexico State and 73 on Tennessee Tech. The Aggies' lone loss was a season-opening 38-31 setback at Michigan State.

QB Jordan Love has completed two-thirds of his passes for 1,070 yards, five TDs and three INTs, while junior RBs Gerold Bright and Darwin Thompson have combined to rush for 553 yards and 10 TDs on a stunning 8.1 yards per attempt.

USU's defense is allowing only 170 yards passing per game, 22nd-fewest in the country. It looks for another solid effort against a BYU team that ranks 125th in total yards, including 163 passing yards per game.



