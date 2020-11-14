Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-4; Georgia Tech 2-5

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 4-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Pitt and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Pitt made easy work of the Florida State Seminoles last week and carried off a 41-17 win.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech ended up a good deal behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they played two weeks ago, losing 31-13. QB Jeff Sims had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 150 yards passing.

Pitt is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Panthers are now 4-4 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 2-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt ranks first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 38 on the season. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is 10th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 35 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.