Georgia Tech's most important player, leading rusher Dedrick Mills, dismissed

This is probably exactly what Georgia Tech, a rushing team, wanted to avoid weeks before the start of the 2017 season. On Friday, the Yellow Jackets announced that sophomore running back Dedrick Mills had been dismissed for violating athletic department rules.

Mills was arguably Georgia Tech's most important player after posting a team-best 771 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. 

He was also suspended twice last season, once in September for one game and then again in November for two games. Both times he was suspended for violating Georgia Tech policy. 

With Mills gone, the top returning rusher is A-Back Clinton Lynch. J.J. Green and Qua Searcy will also be heavily relied upon to carry the option offense as well. 

The Yellow Jackets open the season against Tennessee

