The eyes of the SEC will be on Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon for a high-profile rivalry battle. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators in an annual, neutral-site battle. Georgia is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in SEC play this season, including a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt. Florida is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in conference action, suffering a 45-35 loss to LSU in its last contest. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread, while Florida is 3-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 22.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 56.5 in the latest Florida vs. Georgia odds.

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -22.5

Florida vs. Georgia over/under: 56.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -2400, Florida +1150

FLA: The Gators are 3-4 against the spread this season

UGA: The Bulldogs are 4-3 against the spread this season

Florida vs. Georgia streaming: Paramount+



Why Florida can cover

Florida's rushing offense is dynamic. The Gators lead the country with 6.38 yards per carry this season, illustrating an impressive efficiency. Florida has three rushers with at least 330 rushing yards this season, and all three are averaging at least 6.3 yards per carry. As a team, the Gators are averaging more than 210 rushing yards per game, leading to 430.1 total yards per game. Florida is generating 31.4 points per game and, through the air, the Gators are averaging 8.3 yards per attempt.

Opponents have only five sacks against Florida all season, fewest in the SEC, and the Gators are converting 42.5% of third down chances. Anthony Richardson helps to unlock a diverse attack, with the dual-threat quarterback producing a pair of 100-yard rushing games in 2022, including 109 rushing yards and a touchdown against LSU in Florida's last contest.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is dominating its competition, maintaining an unblemished record and winning the last two games by a combined 97-10 margin. The Bulldogs are highly efficient and productive on offense, ranking near the top of the country in myriad categories, and Kirby Smart's defense is elite again in 2022. Georgia is No. 2 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 9.1 points per game, and the Bulldogs are No. 4 in the nation in total defense, yielding only 247 total yards per game.

Opponents are averaging only 4.4 yards per play against Georgia, and the Bulldogs lead the SEC in passing defense, giving up only 163.7 yards per game. Georgia is limiting opponents to a 54.5% completion rate with 5.4 yards per pass attempt, four passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, Georgia is also No. 1 in the SEC, allowing only 83.4 rushing yards per game, and the Bulldogs have allowed only one rushing touchdown and 3.29 yards per carry this season. That resistance is crucial against a Florida offense that relies heavily on rushing efficiency.

