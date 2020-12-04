Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ No. 8 Georgia

Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-8; Georgia 6-2

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 1-4 against the Georgia Bulldogs since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Vanderbilt and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. The Commodores stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

A win for Vanderbilt just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 41 to nothing blowout to the Missouri Tigers. Vanderbilt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. QB Ken Seals wasn't much of a difference maker for Vanderbilt; Seals passed for only 79 yards on 19 attempts.

Meanwhile, everything went the Bulldogs' way against the South Carolina Gamecocks last week as they made off with a 45-16 victory. That looming 29-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UGA yet this season. RB James Cook was the offensive standout of the matchup for UGA, rushing for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cook has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Cook's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

UGA's defense was a presence as well, as it got past USC's offensive line to sack QB Luke Doty four times for a total loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Vanderbilt have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 35.50 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.

Georgia's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. Allowing an average of 36.75 points per game, the Commodores haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia have won four out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.