Chandler captured its fifth consecutive state title with a 23-21 win over Hamilton (Chandler) on Saturday in the Arizona Open Division championship. The Huskies held off a late rally to win their 36th straight game and remain No. 5 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings.

Boise State commit Eli Sanders rushed for two scores and Mikey Keene connected with Eli Swope for the other touchdown.

Norcross went from unranked to No. 16 after beating former No. 9 Colquitt County (Moultrie) 17-7 in the Georgia AAAAAAA quarterfinals. The Blue Devils draw No. 4 Grayson (Loganville) in this week's semifinals.

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) also joins the rankings and takes on Bolles (Jacksonville) in the Florida 4A state championship on Dec. 17.

No. 11 Trinity (Louisville), No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), No. 18 Central (Miami) and No. 23 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) all continue their title quests this week.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Deer Park 59-7

Next week: Dec. 17 vs. Dawson (Pearland)

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 3

Season complete

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat West Forsyth (Cumming) 33-0

Next week: Dec. 18 at No. 16 Norcross

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Hamilton (Chandler) 23-21

Season complete

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 6

Season complete

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Harker Heights 60-14

Next week: Dec. 19 vs. Skyline (Dallas)

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Season complete

9. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Adams (Dallas) 69-6

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. College Station

10. Allen (Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Plano West (Plano) 34-13

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie)

11. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat St. Xavier (Louisville) 31-0

Next week: Dec. 19 vs. Male (Louisville)

12. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 13

Season complete

13. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 14

Season complete

14. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15

Season complete

15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Cedar Ridge (Round Rock) 57-14

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. Smithson Valley (Spring Branch)

16. Norcross (Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Colquitt County (Moultrie) 17-7

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. No. 4 Grayson (Loganville)

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Bloomingdale (Valrico) 37-14

Next week: Dec. 19 vs. Edgewater (Orlando)

18. Central (Miami)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Palmetto 47-20

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. Lake Minneola (Minneola)

19. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1 | Last week: 19

Season complete

20. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 20

Season complete

21. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Bryan 27-0

Next week: Dec. 19 vs. Tyler Legacy (Tyler)

22. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat Fort Bend Travis (Richmond) 42-10

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. Cy-Fair (Cypress)

23. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Jesuit (Tampa) 16-13

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. Rickards (Tallahassee)

24. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Shoemaker (Killeen) 57-32

Next week: Dec. 18 vs. Rockwall

25. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: NR

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 17 vs. Bolles (Jacksonville)