IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) finishes the year where it began as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The Ascenders have been named the 2020 MaxPreps National Champions for the first time in the program's eight-year history.

The Ascenders earned the title under first-year coach Bobby Acosta, who took over in Bradenton for Kevin Wright. IMG Academy's previous best finish was No. 2 in 2017 as the program has finished in the top 10 of the MaxPreps Top 25 for the sixth straight season.

IMG Academy went 8-0 in 2020, winning each contest by at least 27 points while notching victories against No. 16 Duncanville, No. 38 Northwestern (Miami), Edgewater (Orlando), Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) and TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.).

Michigan-bound quarterback J.J. McCarthy was one of the best leaders in the country, finishing his senior season with nearly 1,500 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and no interceptions. Alabama-bound JC Latham, Michigan signee Greg Crippen and four-star junior offensive tackle Tyler Booker led the way in the trenches for the game's best offensive line.

The defense, which never allowed more than 14 points in a game, was led by sophomore linebacker Malik Bryant, five-star safety Kamari Wilson, Kansas signee OJ Burroughs and Ole Miss signee Markevious Brown.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 14-0

3. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-0

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 10-0

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 14-0

7. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 14-1

8. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 15-0

9. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0

10. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 10-0

11. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0

12. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0

13. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 10-0

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1

15. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 12-2

16. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 10-2

17. Katy (Texas)

Record: 13-1

18. Central (Miami)

Record: 8-1

19. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1

20. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2

21. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 11-2

22. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1

23. Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

Record: 15-0

24. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 10-0

25. Bixby (Okla.)

Record: 11-0

Past MaxPreps National Champions

2008 -- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

2009 -- Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

2010 -- De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

2011 -- Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

2012 -- John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.)

2013 -- Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.)

2014 -- Allen (Texas)

2015 -- Katy (Texas)

2016 -- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

2017 -- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

2018 -- North Shore (Houston, Texas)

2019 -- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)