IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) showed again why it's been the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings all season. The Ascenders cruised to a 41-6 win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) on Friday in the GEICO High School Football Bowl Series.

Playing without five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, IMG Academy relied on its defense while Kaytron Allen powered the offense with five touchdowns on 245 yards rushing. The Ascenders finish 8-0 having outscored the opposition 381-82.

In Utah, No. 8 Corner Canyon (Draper) won its third consecutive state title -- and extended its win streak to 40 -- with a 45-7 victory over Lone Peak (Highland) in the Class 6A championship. Jaxson Dart capped his senior year with 4,691 yards passing and a state record 67 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,195 yards and 12 more scores.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron) captured the Ohio Division II championship with a 35-6 win over Washington (Massillon). It was the fifth title in the past six years for the 15th-ranked Knights.

Four MaxPreps Top 25 teams play for a state title this week: No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), No. 9 De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis), No. 18 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) and No. 20 Cathedral (Indianapolis).

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) are both back in the rankings after playoff victories on Friday. The Raiders improved to 4-1 with a 50-14 victory over Lehigh (Lehigh Acres) in the second round of the Class 7A state bracket. The reigning state champions draw 9-1 Manatee (Bradenton) with a quarterfinal berth for the winner. Patrick Surtain and the Patriots had one of the most impressive wins of the week, beating three-time defending state champs and previously-ranked Northwestern (Miami) 12-3 in the Class 5A playoffs.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Beat TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens) 41-6

Next week: Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat King (Houston) 47-21

Next week: Nov. 27 at Atascocita (Humble)

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Beat Souderton 51-43

Next week: Nov. 28 vs. Central York (York)

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Tift County (Tifton)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Hamilton (Chandler) 34-14

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Desert Edge (Goodyear)

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Beat Hoover 52-14

Next week: Idle

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Lake Ridge (Mansfield) 51-3

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. DeSoto

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Lone Peak (Highland) 45-7

Next week: Season complete

9. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Fox (Arnold) 13-0

Next week: Nov. 28 vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Peculiar)

10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Heritage (Frisco) 63-14

Next week: Nov. 27 at Independence (Frisco)

11. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Brookwood (Snellville)

12. Allen (Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat McKinney 37-10

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Prosper

13. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Eastern (Louisville)

14. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 28 at Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

15. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Washington (Massillon) 35-6

Next week: Season complete

16. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach) 63-42

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Sumter

17. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Austin 62-0

Next week: Idle

18. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Ben Davis (Indianapolis) 48-13

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Westfield

19. Central (Miami)

Record: 4-1 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat Lely (Naples) 42-16

Next week: Nov. 27 vs. Naples

20. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 12-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Castle (Newburgh) 32-7

Next week: Nov. 28 vs. Zionsville

21. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 22

Season complete

22. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 24

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 27 at Mansfield

23. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 4-1 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Lehigh (Lehigh Acres) 50-14

Next week: Nov. 27 at Manatee (Bradenton)

24. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat Mayde Creek (Houston) 56-21

Next week: Nov. 27 at Seven Lakes (Katy)

25. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 7-2 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Northwestern (Miami) 12-3

Next week: Nov. 27 at Rockledge