Marshall Thundering Herd @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Marshall 4-4, App. State 4-4

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

TV: NFL Network

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Marshall was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Marshall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 34-6 defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina. Marshall was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 27-6.

Meanwhile, even though Southern Miss scored an imposing 38 points on Saturday, App. State still came out on top. App. State walked away with a 48-38 win over Southern Miss.

Joey Aguilar was his usual excellent self, throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 11.8 yards per attempt. Christan Horn was another key contributor, picking up 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 4-4. As for App. State, the win got them back to even at 4-4.

While only App. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Saturday, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Marshall against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over App. State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 28-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

App. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against App. State.