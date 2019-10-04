How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCF football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1-0; UCF 4-1-0
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between UCF and Cincinnati at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Nippert Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UCF and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.
The Knights were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put a hurting on Connecticut to the tune of 56-21. No one put up better numbers for UCF than WR Gabriel Davis, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Davis' 73-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, after losing to Marshall the last time they met, Cincinnati decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Cincinnati was fully in charge last week, breezing past Marshall 52-14. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing.
Their wins bumped the Knights to 4-1 and the Bearcats to 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Knights come into the game boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 568.60. Less enviably, the Bearcats are 12th worst in the nation in penalties, with 40 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
UCF have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 17, 2018 - UCF 38 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - UCF 51 vs. Cincinnati 23
- Nov 12, 2016 - UCF 24 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Oct 31, 2015 - Cincinnati 52 vs. UCF 7
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 67 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
Cincinnati vs. UCF odds and expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Bearcats.
-
Vols LB Jeremy Banks dismissed
Banks recorded seven tackles for the Vols in four games this season
-
New Mexico vs San Jose State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's New Mexico vs. San Jose State game...
-
OU kicker subject of Title IX inquiry
Sutherland was the primary kicker for the Sooners during their first three games of the season
-
Friday Five: Unlikely Heisman contenders
Only one player can win the award, but plenty deserve recognition
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game