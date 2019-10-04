How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCF: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. No. 18 UCF (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1-0; UCF 4-1-0

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between UCF and Cincinnati at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Nippert Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UCF and Cincinnati will really light up the scoreboard.

The Knights were the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put a hurting on Connecticut to the tune of 56-21. No one put up better numbers for UCF than WR Gabriel Davis, who really brought his A game. He caught five passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Davis' 73-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after losing to Marshall the last time they met, Cincinnati decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Cincinnati was fully in charge last week, breezing past Marshall 52-14. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing.

Their wins bumped the Knights to 4-1 and the Bearcats to 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Knights come into the game boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 568.60. Less enviably, the Bearcats are 12th worst in the nation in penalties, with 40 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

UCF have won three out of their last four games against Cincinnati.

Nov 17, 2018 - UCF 38 vs. Cincinnati 13

Oct 07, 2017 - UCF 51 vs. Cincinnati 23

Nov 12, 2016 - UCF 24 vs. Cincinnati 3

Oct 31, 2015 - Cincinnati 52 vs. UCF 7

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 67 degrees.