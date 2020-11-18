Who's Playing

Toledo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Toledo 1-1; Eastern Michigan 0-2

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-4 against the Toledo Rockets since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Eagles look to take advantage of their home turf advantage as they take on Toledo at Rynearson Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. With a combined 978 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

EMU came within a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. EMU might have lost, but man -- QB Preston Hutchinson was a total machine. He passed for one TD and 250 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 104 yards.

Meanwhile, Toledo was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday. Toledo fell just short of WMU by a score of 41-38. A silver lining for the Rockets was the play of RB Bryant Koback, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.