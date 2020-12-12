Who's Playing

Duke @ Florida State

Current Records: Duke 2-8; Florida State 2-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.3 points per contest. Duke and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Blue Devils, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

There's no need to mince words: Duke lost to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 48 to nothing. Duke was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing. QB Chase Brice had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.76 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the matchup between FSU and the NC State Wolfpack four weeks ago was not particularly close, with FSU falling 38-22. The Seminoles were down 35-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Chubba Purdy, who passed for two TDs and 181 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Purdy's 69-yard touchdown toss to WR Ontaria Wilson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Giving up five turnovers, the Blue Devils had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if FSU can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Seminoles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.